Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) & Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Head to Head Review

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics -11.30% -0.90% -0.43% Ideal Power -3,560.07% -67.87% -59.10%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $939.30 million 3.70 $73.60 million ($2.71) -32.51 Ideal Power $200,000.00 266.88 -$9.95 million ($1.59) -4.37

This table compares Synaptics and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideal Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Synaptics has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Synaptics and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synaptics currently has a consensus target price of $117.67, indicating a potential upside of 33.56%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.44%. Given Ideal Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Synaptics.

Summary

Synaptics beats Ideal Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, automobiles, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

