Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lessened by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.65. 3,283,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,627. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

