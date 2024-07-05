Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Up to $50.11

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.11, but opened at $51.80. Teck Resources shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 573,955 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK. Benchmark increased their target price on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Teck Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

