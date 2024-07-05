Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 348,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,929 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

VIV opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

