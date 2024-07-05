Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIV
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance
VIV opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 44.45%.
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telefônica Brasil
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.