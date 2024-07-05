Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Linonia Partnership LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,445,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,329,000. Browning West LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,792,000 after buying an additional 820,200 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,454,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 773,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after buying an additional 250,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $45.33. 1,720,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,469. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

