Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. 481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

