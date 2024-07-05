Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,468 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.53% of Teradata worth $19,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 71.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 552,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 1.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.07. 1,199,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,958. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $31.48 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

