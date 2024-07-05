Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.67

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $152.67 and last traded at $151.21, with a volume of 504497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.60.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.95 and its 200-day moving average is $116.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.25%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1,544.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

