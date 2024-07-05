Terra Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $265.54 million and approximately $47.07 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 786,038,812 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

