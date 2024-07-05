Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Reduced by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 51.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334,500 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,575. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day moving average of $176.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.43.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

