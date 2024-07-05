The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $974.86

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 974.86 ($12.33) and traded as low as GBX 958 ($12.12). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 958 ($12.12), with a volume of 28,697 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 975.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 950.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £327.49 million, a PE ratio of -413.91 and a beta of 0.51.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

