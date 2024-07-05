The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,441,000 after purchasing an additional 202,092 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.36. 370,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $153.94.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

