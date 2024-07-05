The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

MAC stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Macerich has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.

In related news, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $317,748.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $317,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 1,460.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 303,704 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth about $7,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Macerich by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,251 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Macerich by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

