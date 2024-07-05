The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.50

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.14. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 71,328 shares changing hands.

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

About The New Germany Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 305,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 773.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 54,369 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

