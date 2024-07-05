The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.50

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.50 and traded as low as $8.14. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 71,328 shares changing hands.
The New Germany Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.
The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0239 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.
About The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
