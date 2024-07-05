The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,461,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,566,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

