Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $417.78 million and $8.86 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,603,951,312 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

