Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Gap Down to $2.57

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.50. Thoughtworks shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 29,056 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,446,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112,782 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,411,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the 4th quarter valued at $4,233,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 1,094.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 444,712 shares in the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.