Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Shares Up 2.7%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. 547 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

Thule Group AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2182 dividend. This is a positive change from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

