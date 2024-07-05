Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.60

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$22.60 and last traded at C$22.57, with a volume of 90691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.13.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.25 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.05. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of C$318.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 2.5906363 earnings per share for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

