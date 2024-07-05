Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $290.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $261.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

