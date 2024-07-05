Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $15.47 on Friday. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.76.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Featured Articles

