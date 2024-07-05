Traders Purchase Large Volume of Coterra Energy Put Options (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 10,072 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 158% compared to the average volume of 3,900 put options.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,637. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 133.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

