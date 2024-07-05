Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Treasury Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 9,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 34,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Treasury Metals Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.
Treasury Metals Company Profile
Treasury Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
