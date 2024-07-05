Truist Financial Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $49.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

