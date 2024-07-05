Truist Financial Trims AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Target Price to $107.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Get AECOM alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -966.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 47.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 451.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,617,000 after buying an additional 394,481 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 159.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 119,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at $6,290,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.