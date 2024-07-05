Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Down 5%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) was down 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.34 and last traded at $29.56. Approximately 1,528,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,318,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 6.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
