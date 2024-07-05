Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ:TRSG) Trading 10.2% Higher

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 20,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 221,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Tungray Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72.

About Tungray Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tungray Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tungray Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.