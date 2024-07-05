Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ:TRSG) Trading 10.2% Higher

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 20,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 221,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
Tungray Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.72.
About Tungray Technologies
Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.
