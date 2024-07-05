U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $15.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. U.S. Silica’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in U.S. Silica by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 76,477 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 649.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 155,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 124,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

