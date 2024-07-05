UBS Group Analysts Give Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) a C$82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a C$82.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.97.

TD stock opened at C$75.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$73.67 and a 52 week high of C$87.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$133.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

