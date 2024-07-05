Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 719,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 529,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

UA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,390. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

