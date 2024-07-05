United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $785.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $796.00 to $785.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on URI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $745.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $637.67.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $653.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $732.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

