Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UPWK. BTIG Research raised shares of Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Upwork Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Upwork has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Upwork news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,565 shares in the company, valued at $91,763.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $37,584.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,337 shares of company stock worth $2,269,408. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after purchasing an additional 702,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 288,330 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Upwork by 143.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after buying an additional 1,589,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

