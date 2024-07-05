V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after buying an additional 475,239 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,059,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,393,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Trading Down 0.8 %

VFC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,798,055. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

