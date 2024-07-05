V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 379,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of V.F. worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in V.F. by 2,835.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in V.F. by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

V.F. stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,883. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -14.40%.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

