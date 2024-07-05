Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $8.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

VLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

VLY stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.