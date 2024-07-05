Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 21,226 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,226 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DX. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Dynex Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of DX stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 726,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,943. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

