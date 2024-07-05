Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,128 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,602.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.42. 211,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,363. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average is $146.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXR

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.