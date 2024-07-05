Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,160 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortis were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Fortis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,022. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

