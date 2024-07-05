Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 5,544 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 17.7% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 77.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 15.7% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,322,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after purchasing an additional 179,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 12.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares in the company, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.79. 1,441,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,993. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

