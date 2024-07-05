Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EQIX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $748.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,095. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $755.90 and its 200-day moving average is $798.76. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $677.80 and a 52-week high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.33.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

