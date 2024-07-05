Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,437 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Gentex worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 604,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,433. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gentex

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.