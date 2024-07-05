Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 8.25% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DURA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 6,459 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.55.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

