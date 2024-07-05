Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.44 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.23. The stock had a trading volume of 491,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,285. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,132 shares of company stock worth $328,809 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.