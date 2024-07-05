Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.74 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 399,395 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.18. 6,408,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,692,159. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

