Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.71 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,711 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 3,522,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,265,212. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

