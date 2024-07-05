Van ECK Associates Corp Has $6.10 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $5.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,280. The company has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.65 and a 200-day moving average of $269.51. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

