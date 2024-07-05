Van ECK Associates Corp Has $9.76 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,554,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $990,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 113.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 108.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 33,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

