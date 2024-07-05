Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 242.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.6 %

BLD traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.07. 151,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,150. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock worth $3,407,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

