Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,049 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidus Investment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 51,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. 85,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,650. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 60.25% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

