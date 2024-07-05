Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 52,639 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.36% of Core Laboratories worth $10,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 1,178.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 19.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of CLB stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.38. 274,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,051. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $129.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

